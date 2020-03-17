Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 68,410 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 68,410 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Xilinx by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.21.

XLNX stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.