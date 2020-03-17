Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 875 Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regional Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 183,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 1,330.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 164,874 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Regional Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. Regional Management Corp has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

