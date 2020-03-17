Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cannae by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cannae by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cannae by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cannae by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.91. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. ValuEngine lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

