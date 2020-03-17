Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cooper-Standard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $257.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPS shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper-Standard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director Robert J. Remenar bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,586.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

