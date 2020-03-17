Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 71.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital raised Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of LAMR opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.04. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.