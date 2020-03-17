Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $31.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

