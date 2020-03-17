Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Venator Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

