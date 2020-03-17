Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.64. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

