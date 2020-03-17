CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,914,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,267 shares of company stock worth $2,095,312. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $93.65 and a twelve month high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COR. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

