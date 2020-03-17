Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

