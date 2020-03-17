Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 877,462 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 201,899 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.