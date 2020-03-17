COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Down 10.2%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.15, approximately 26,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,011,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $466.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.71%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,407,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,469,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 329.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 635,427 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 720,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the period. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

