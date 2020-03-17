Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Stock Position Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,096 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Coty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

COTY stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Coty Inc has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

