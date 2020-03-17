Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,704 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.70. The company has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.