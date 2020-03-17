Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,600 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Pool worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pool by 4,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Pool by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pool by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Pool by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $156.01 and a 52-week high of $238.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

