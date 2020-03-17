Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $1,809,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.12 per share, with a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,667 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,671.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMG opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

