Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,239 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

