Credit Suisse AG Has $9.30 Million Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Life Storage worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 104,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,104 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $6,792,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $6,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

