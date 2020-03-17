Credit Suisse AG Has $9.37 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.09. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CW. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

