Credit Suisse AG Has $9.67 Million Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,758 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.