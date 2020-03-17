Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,861 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.60.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.