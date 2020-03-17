Credit Suisse AG Purchases 101,758 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 267.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,758 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after purchasing an additional 194,837 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $8,908,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 80,468 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In related news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,210,183 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.