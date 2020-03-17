Credit Suisse AG Purchases 10,649 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Nordson worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.15 and its 200 day moving average is $156.74. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $102.61 and a 1 year high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,256 shares of company stock worth $6,537,509 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

