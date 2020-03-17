Credit Suisse AG Purchases 167,285 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.