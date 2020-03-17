Credit Suisse AG Purchases 27,807 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,807 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Middleby worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Middleby by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,467.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,115 shares of company stock valued at $197,166. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Middleby stock opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.