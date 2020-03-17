Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,963 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1,924.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.12.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

