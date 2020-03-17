Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Universal Display worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 941.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.45.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLED opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $118.23 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

