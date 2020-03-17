Credit Suisse AG Sells 24,459 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,459 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 418,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,821 shares in the company, valued at $57,136,088.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,123 shares of company stock worth $59,552,611 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

MPWR stock opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

