Credit Suisse AG Sells 70,652 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,652 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of PVH worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 28.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2,415.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $4,412,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

