Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.18%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

