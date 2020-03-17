Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CNOOC by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNOOC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

CEO stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.14. CNOOC Ltd has a one year low of $90.96 and a one year high of $193.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.49.

CEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

