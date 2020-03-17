Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,858 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of BRP worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BRP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BRP by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in BRP by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOO stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. BRP Inc has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.02.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

