CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,696 Shares

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,696 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $110,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSWI opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $941.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 192,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,340,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

