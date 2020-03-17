Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.35 ($87.61).

BN stock opened at €54.84 ($63.77) on Tuesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($83.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.81.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

