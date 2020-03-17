Destination Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,367 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 460,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 73,161 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $380,839,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

