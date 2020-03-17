DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS: DPSGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/12/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/11/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

3/3/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S was downgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

2/29/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/19/2020 – DEUTSCHE POST A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.43. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

