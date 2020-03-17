Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director James F. Laird, Jr. Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.16 per share, for a total transaction of $190,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.46. The firm has a market cap of $336.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

