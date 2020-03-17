Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO William Casey Mcmanemin Purchases 1,333 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO William Casey Mcmanemin bought 1,333 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $13,769.89. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,198.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Casey Mcmanemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, William Casey Mcmanemin bought 16,859 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $217,143.92.

On Friday, March 6th, William Casey Mcmanemin bought 12,435 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $167,872.50.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $21.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 104,734 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 671,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 138,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 375,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 325,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

