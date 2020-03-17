Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $346,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 26.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

