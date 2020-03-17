Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$36,330.95 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,159 shares in the company, valued at C$452,795.52.

ELD stock opened at C$8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.47. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.10 and a 52 week high of C$14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ELD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.