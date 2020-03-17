Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Director Donald L. Correll Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $118,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Encompass Health Corp has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

