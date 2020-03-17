Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,126 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

NYSE AQN opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.