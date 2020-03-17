Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,413 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of NCR worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NCR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NCR by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NCR by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 13.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

