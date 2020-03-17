Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 86,703 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 528.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55.

