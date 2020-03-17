Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ryder System worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryder System by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker bought 12,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $465,125.00. Also, insider John J. Diez bought 3,250 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

R opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

