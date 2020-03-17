Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hologic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

