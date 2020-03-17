Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 174.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Aaron’s worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.