Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after buying an additional 43,642 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $23,077,437 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.89.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $286.32 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

