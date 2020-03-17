Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.29. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

