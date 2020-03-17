Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,594 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,977,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.